First Alert Forecast (1/16 PM)

Tonight will be clear with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures to start off Monday morning will be slightly below freezing, but only get as low as the mid/upper 20s. Make sure to find ways to keep warm tonight and if you are headed to work or school early on Monday.

Tomorrow will continue the trend of warm and sunny weather, as daytime highs will get into the above-average range, reaching the upper 50s and low/mid 60s. This is due to a building shortwave ridge across the southwestern US and surface high pressure system across the southern plains, bringing winds out of the south at 5-10 mph and clear skies to allow for this rise in temperatures.

Tuesday will be much of the same as Monday, getting even warmer as highs reach the upper 60s. Tuesday looks by far to be the warmest day for the next 7 days, and combined with southerly wind flow will put in place an elevated fire weather risk for Texoma. This is all ahead of our next strong cold front that will move through the southern plains Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing another blast of cold Arctic air. Unfortunately this appears to be a dry front, so no rainfall will come with it as precipitation looks to stay to the east of I-35.

As the cold air fills in, daytime highs will fall into the 30s on Thursday along with overnight lows in the teens. A disturbance in the Rockies will bring some moisture to western Oklahoma and Texas on Thursday, in which a couple models are showing the potential for some limited and light snowfall. Of course any chance for wintry precipitation all depends on the timing and location of below-freezing temps and available moisture, and as of this morning models are showing we are on pace for a few snow flurries on that day. As of Sunday afternoon, the best areas to see snow will be in the northwestern portion of Texoma, increasing in coverage north of I-40 and into the Texas/Oklahoma panhandles. We will continue to keep you updated over the next few days on where, when, and if we ultimately see any wintry weather.

The end of the week will experience a slight warm-up back to slightly below-average temperatures along with partly cloudy skies. We also can’t rule out the possibility for another chance of precipitation as an Arctic shortwave trough will surge down south this weekend, potentially bringing some moisture with it.

