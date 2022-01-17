First Alert Forecast | 1/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! As you’re waking up the clear skies have allowed for temperatures to drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens for some locations. This afternoon will climb into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s, which is above-average for mid January standards. While winds are currently out of the north, they’ll turn towards the south after 9 this morning increasing to 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts as high as the low 20s.

Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by sunrise tomorrow morning. As many return to work or school tomorrow, the commute to your destination will be quiet/ calm. By the afternoon tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to upper 70s from northeast to southwest, respectively. Current forecasts could potentially break records in some locations. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. A dry airmass is still overhead, so that combined with the warm afternoon expected will result in near-critical fire conditions for Tuesday.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front will make its way southward. Temperatures in the morning will start in the low 30s before only rising into the mid 40s by the afternoon! Northeast winds will be breezy at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher! The cold temperatures/ strong winds will create wind chill values in the mid 30s all day long. Cloud cover will increase so look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

As the cold air fills in, temperatures overnight are expected to drop into the mid teens by sunrise on Thursday morning. Highs will only rise into the upper 20s and low 30s by the afternoon on Thursday. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph will keep feels-like temperatures colder. A disturbance later in the week will advect additional moisture to our area which will result in snow flurries most of the day Thursday as far east of I-35. There is a slight chance for light snow for some western counties late Wednesday into Thursday. The moisture right now appears to be confined to our western counties-- which would ultimately result in light snowfall and some accumulations being possible for those areas. We’ll continue to keep you updated over the next few days so check back frequently for the latest trends!!

As the work week comes arrives, Friday will only warm into the low to mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. A surface high will move into our area during this time, resulting in quiet weather through the weekend with highs returning into the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

