Lawton Public Schools will host in-person classes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ superintendent Kevin Hime said the district will resume face-to-face learning Tuesday.

In a statement, Hime said the district has not changed its plans to continue in-person learning, after going virtual for much of last week.

He urged parents to keep their kids home if they are feeling unwell, or if they are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

He also added they will have COVID-19 testing sites throughout the district.

