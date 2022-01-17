OSDH reports almost 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Case numbers in Oklahoma increased over 14,000 over the weekend, including 50 pediatric hospitalizations.

In Southwest Oklahoma the State Department of Health reported 12,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from one of the largest numbers reported Saturday at almost 15,000 cases.

There are currently 110,244 active cases, up over 20,000 cases since Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases is now at 10,642 with the new 7-day hospitalization average at 185 with 37 in intensive care.

