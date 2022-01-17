Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Waurika Public Schools close due to illnesses

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika Public Schools announced they will close two days due to flu, COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The school district said they have a high number of faculty illnesses and student absences and will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Superintendent of Waurika Public Schools Cody Simmons released a statement which said buildings will be closed for sanitizing and activities will be cancelled.

School will resume on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people still have active warrants as part of the investigation, though one of them is...
More details released in Stephens County drug sweep
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Large grass fire, causing Elgin residents to evacuate
Large grass fire, causing Elgin residents to evacuate
First Alert Forecast 6:30 AM
First Alert Forecast (1/16 AM)
Regular course instruction will resume on Monday, Jan. 31.
Cameron University converts in-person classes to virtual instruction

Latest News

OSDH reports almost 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday
This afternoon will climb into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s, which is above-average for mid...
First Alert Forecast | 1/17AM
First Alert Forecast 5:30pm
First Alert Forecast (1/16 PM)
This afternoon will climb into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s, which is above-average for mid...
First Alert 7 Forecast