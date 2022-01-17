Waurika Public Schools close due to illnesses

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika Public Schools announced they will close two days due to flu, COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The school district said they have a high number of faculty illnesses and student absences and will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Superintendent of Waurika Public Schools Cody Simmons released a statement which said buildings will be closed for sanitizing and activities will be cancelled.

School will resume on Thursday, Jan. 20.

