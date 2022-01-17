Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people still have active warrants as part of the investigation, though one of them is...
More details released in Stephens County drug sweep
Large grass fire, causing Elgin residents to evacuate
Large grass fire, causing Elgin residents to evacuate
First Alert Forecast 6:30 AM
First Alert Forecast (1/16 AM)
Regular course instruction will resume on Monday, Jan. 31.
Cameron University converts in-person classes to virtual instruction
Comanche County Memorial Hospital had 66 COVID-positive patients Friday, tying their record...
CCMH expected to break record number of COVID patients

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
LIVE: Harris speaks on MLK Day; Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms
LIVE: Harris remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day