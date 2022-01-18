Expert Connections
113 new Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 111,266 active cases across the state according to the Oklahoma State...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Centers of Disease Control reported 113 new Coronavirus-related deaths across Oklahoma Tuesday.

Those new deaths all happened since Friday, Jan. 14.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,853 new cases of the virus Tuesday.

So far, 842,996 cases of the virus and 12,888 deaths from it have been reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

According to OSDH, there are 111,266 active cases statewide.

