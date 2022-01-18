7News First Alert Weather: Another brief taste of Arctic air midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover throughout the overnight hours with lows falling either at or just below freezing. The ‘Full Wolf Moon’ will be at it’s peak just after sunset and viewing conditions should be good throughout the early evening before clouds move in.

On Tuesday, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the western half of northwest Texas. This is due to near-critical fire weather conditions where temperatures will be 15-20° above average with near record highs south of the Red River. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts, relative humidity will be as low as 15%, and dry vegetation will allow any fires that start to spread rapidly and be hard to contain.

A strong cold front arrives on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, where Arctic air will briefly spill in throughout Thursday. Highs will be top out in the mid 40s on Wednesday with temperatures struggling to get above freezing on Thursday. Winds will be brisk out of the north and wind chills will make it feel about 15° colder on both days. There could be enough mid-level moisture to support light snow west of a Childress-to-Hollis line, with flurries possible as far east as I-44. It will all be dependent on how much moisture will be available, therefore as new model data becomes available the placement of any winter weather is subject to change.

A gradual warming trend is expected on Friday and throughout the upcoming weekend with temperatures becoming more seasonable.

