Crews fighting fire in Jefferson County

Crews were called out to a grass fire in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews are fighting a fire near Waurika Lake.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff, the fire started around Corum Lake Road near Waurika Lake Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff, the fire was mostly contained until the wind shifted, causing it to jump the road.

He said the fire is now heading to the Kiowa campground, and crews are having a difficult time fighting the fire due to the terrain in the area.

He said crews are waiting for the fire to reach them in order to attack it.

