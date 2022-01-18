First Alert Forecast | 1/18AM

Expert Connections
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Tuesday morning! As you’re heading out the door temperatures this morning are mainly in the 30s with some locations slightly warmer and colder! Surface winds will increase today out of the southwest at 10 to 15mph. Locations north of the Red River will see wind gusts in the 20s. Those south of the RR will see wind gusts today into the 30s. Afternoon high temperatures for many locations in north Texas will be near record breaking- many will soar into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds! The warm temperatures, breezy southwest winds, low-relative humidity and lack of rainfall will contribute to extreme fire behavior today. A Red Flag Warning is in place for most counties across north Texas from 12-6PM tonight. Any fires that are able to start will be difficult to contain and outdoor burning is discouraged! Keep in mind that many locations across our viewing area are under a county burn-ban!

Winds will decrease briefly tonight before a cold front quickly moves in. Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. The cold airmass will move across the Southern Plains throughout the day tomorrow. High temperatures will be coldest for northern counties only rising into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Those south will be a bit warmer into the upper 40s and low 50s. Northeast winds will be at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s/40s all day long.

The latest trends are showing drier conditions across western counties Thursday. I’m not ruling out flurries just yet as moisture profiles in the upper-levels show enough moisture being present. But with that being said, much of the precip looks to stay just west of us. Temperatures by Thursday morning will drop into the mid teens but factor in winds and we’ll see single digit windchills during the morning commute! High temperatures will remain at or slightly below freezing for many in SWOK. North Texas will see highs on Thursday in the mid to upper 30s. North winds at 10 to 15mph under mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, air temperatures will drop into the single digits and low teens. By the afternoon, highs will warm into the 40s. Southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a good Tuesday!

-LW

