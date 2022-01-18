Expert Connections
Giraffe born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Betty White’s 100th birthday

A giraffe was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo...
A giraffe was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (Gray News) – Wildlife care specialists at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced the birth of a giraffe on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

The park said the giraffe was born Monday to first-time mom Zindzhi. While the calf has not yet been named, Twitter users are urging the park to name the animal Betty.

A wildlife advocate and lifelong animal lover, Betty White spent her life working with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

“We could not think of a more fitting way to remember her dedication to conservation than watching this newborn giraffe take their first steps,” the park wrote in a tweet.

The calf is the first giraffe born at the park in 2022.

Scientists have estimated that fewer than 100,000 giraffes are left in their native habitats – a decrease of more than 40 percent over the last 20 years. The decline is believed to be attributed to habitat loss, habitat fragmentation and poaching in certain regions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

