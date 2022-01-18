Gov. Stitt signs executive order focused on school staff shortages

Expert Connections
Governor Stitt on Tuesday issued a new executive order authorizing state agencies to allow their employees to substitute teach.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a new executive order to help with staff shortages in schools statewide.

Governor Stitt on Tuesday said his new order authorizes state agencies to allow their employees to substitute teach.

He said this would help keep kids in the classroom.

Governor Stitt said his Secretary of Education Ryan Walters will work with school officials and administrators across the state to implement the new executive order.

They would be paid by the state agencies while substituting instead of taking substitute pay.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

