Gov. Stitt signs executive order focused on school staff shortages

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a new executive order to help with staff shortages in schools statewide.

Governor Stitt on Tuesday said his new order authorizes state agencies to allow their employees to substitute teach.

He said this would help keep kids in the classroom.

Governor Stitt said his Secretary of Education Ryan Walters will work with school officials and administrators across the state to implement the new executive order.

They would be paid by the state agencies while substituting instead of taking substitute pay.

