GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from early September.

7News filed an open records request at the time of the incident and the department is just now releasing the video.

According to court documents, police were called to a home on NW 15th Street in Lawton on Sept. 1 in response to an attack where a man was holding a woman at against her will.

In the video, police can be seen trying to get into the home and then opening fire when they found Samuel Flores holding a machete and appearing to attack the woman.

Flores was charged with attempted murder in the case.

