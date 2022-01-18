Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from early September.

7News filed an open records request at the time of the incident and the department is just now releasing the video.

According to court documents, police were called to a home on NW 15th Street in Lawton on Sept. 1 in response to an attack where a man was holding a woman at against her will.

In the video, police can be seen trying to get into the home and then opening fire when they found Samuel Flores holding a machete and appearing to attack the woman.

Flores was charged with attempted murder in the case.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comanche County Memorial Hospital requires COVID-19 vaccines for staff members.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reinstates COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Lawton Public Schools will host in-person classes
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been charged in connection to a chase and shooting in...
More charges filed in Comanche, Caddo county chase and shooting
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Southwestern Oklahoma State University to host vaccine clinic
Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers in hospitals in southwest Oklahoma as of Jan. 18.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
Billie Strutton has been named as the interim director for Main Street Duncan.
Main Street Duncan names interim director