Main Street Duncan names interim director

Billie Strutton has been named as the interim director for Main Street Duncan.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Main Street Duncan has a new interim director while the search for a permanent director take place.

Billie Strutton was appointed to the position, taking the place of Destiny Ahlfenger, who will leave the program after more than seven years.

Ahlfenger’s last day with Main Street Duncan is set for Jan. 27.

According to officials with Main Street Duncan, Strutton is a Duncan Native who has spent most of her life in Stephens County, working for more than 20 years in the community in the insurance industry.

Strutton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor Degree in Accounting from Cameron University in 2021.

Strutton has been a part of several organizations in the area, including the Duncan Jaycees, Duncan Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Stephens County, Beautiful Day, Von Hawks Rising, Inc. and the Duncan Public Schools Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

