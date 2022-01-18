Mental health evaluation ordered for Lawton murder suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mental health evaluation has been ordered for the suspect in a double murder in Lawton.

According to court documents, David Vanduyn refused to leave his cell and was combative with Comanche County Detention Center staff after his arrest.

Vanduyn is accused of killing his wife and child at an apartment earlier this month.

His bond has been set at $5,000,000 while a mental health evaluation has been ordered to determine his competency.

A written report on the findings is due by March 31, with a preliminary hearing conference for Vanduyn set for April 4.

