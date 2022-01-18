Expert Connections
More charges filed in Comanche, Caddo county chase and shooting

Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been charged in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been charged in connection to a chase and shooting in Comanche and Caddo Counties.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two suspects in a chase with law enforcement in Comanche and Caddo counties are now facing more charges.

Brandi Crosby was initially charged with three counts including endangering others while eluding police while Larry Hardison was charged with three counts including shooting with intent to kill and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.

Both are now charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Investigators said meth, ecstasy and marijuana were found in the vehicle they initially used during their chase with law enforcement earlier this month.

A warrant for a third person who was in that car with them, Robert Doak, has since been issued.

Bond on the drug charges for Crosby and Hardison has been set at $100,000.

Crosby’s initial bond was set at $500,000 while Hardison’s was set at $1,000,000.

