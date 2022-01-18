Expert Connections
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority delays portal launch

(Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) has delayed their licensing portal opening.

The launch of OMMA’s new licensing portal is delayed until Monday, Jan. 24 after discovering a data migration issue earlier Monday.

Officials said they were unable to accept new license and renewal applications until the new portal launches.

Patient and business licenses with an expiration date between Jan. 10-24 are considered valid through Jan. 31.

OMMA will waive the late fee for business licenses expiring Jan. 10-24, as long as the renewal application is submitted by Jan. 31.

Patients who have physician recommendation forms which expire between Jan. 10 and Jan. 24, will be honored as long as the application is submitted by Monday, Jan. 31.

For more, visit OMMA’s website.

