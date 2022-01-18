Expert Connections
One taken to hospital after crash on Gore Blvd in Lawton

The three vehicles all crashed just near the intersection of Gore and Railroad.
The three vehicles all crashed just near the intersection of Gore and Railroad.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after a three-car crash in Lawton Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 near the intersection of Gore and Railroad.

The three vehicles all crashed near the intersection and according to our photographer on the scene, one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

