Southwestern Oklahoma State University to host vaccine clinic

(Southwestern Oklahoma State Univeristy)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) College of Pharmacy Rural Health Center (RHC) will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed.

Over 150 people participated in the Jan. 14 clinic held at SWOSU.

The SWOSU RHC will have Pfizer, Pediatric Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and the regular flu vaccine for children and adults.

For individuals wanting to place an order for free at-home COVID tests, they can be ordered online.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

