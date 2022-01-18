Expert Connections
West Texas Rehab annual telethon just days away

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 52nd Annual 2022 Telethon and Auction benefiting The West Texas Rehab Center is just days away.

The telethon and auction will be held this Saturday, January 22nd at the Abilene Convention Center.

The fun and entertainment kicks off at 7 in the evening, and will feature multiple musical performances, interviews with patients, and over 500 items to be auctioned.

Tickets for the live event are $12, but you can stream the show anywhere in the world at westtexasrehab.org/.

Online auctioning has already begun, you can take a look at all the donations and make a bid, by scanning the QR code below.

The online auction ends at midnight on Saturday.

All proceeds go to help the West Texas Rehabilitation Center serve more than 650 patients each day regardless of their financial circumstance.

QR code for West Texas Rehab telethon.
QR code for West Texas Rehab telethon.(KSWO)

