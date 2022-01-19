Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

10,001 new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 11,118.
The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 11,118.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 10,001 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday.

There are currently 112,540 active cases of the virus statewide according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 11,118.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 39 new deaths from the virus across the state on Wednesday.

So far, 12,927 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting
Comanche County Memorial Hospital requires COVID-19 vaccines for staff members.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reinstates COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been charged in connection to a chase and shooting in...
More charges filed in Comanche, Caddo county chase and shooting
David Vanduyn
Mental health evaluation ordered for Lawton murder suspect
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

According to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the number of visitors to the...
Tourism brought $7.1B to Oklahoma in 2020
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, January 19th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: January 19th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, January 19th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: January 19th
Much cooler this afternoon and windy too!
First Alert Forecast | 1/19AM