10,001 new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 10,001 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday.

There are currently 112,540 active cases of the virus statewide according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 11,118.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 39 new deaths from the virus across the state on Wednesday.

So far, 12,927 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.