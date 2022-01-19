Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Like clockwork winter bounces back to finish off the workweek

Feels-like temperatures in the teens and low 20s Thursday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear with a strong cold front moving through during the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the low 30s.

On Wednesday, partly cloudy with cold air settling in across Texoma. Winds will increase out of the northeast at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Highs will only get into the low 40s with wind chills remaining in the upper 20s and low 30s all afternoon.

A modified Arctic air mass will settle in on Thursday where dangerously low wind chills will start out in the single digits and low teens. Highs will struggle to make it above freezing with maximum wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s. There will be some mid-level moisture across western counties of Texoma where some light snow is possible along with flurries as far east as I-44. Snow accumulations will not have any impact on travel.

The modified Arctic air mass will begin to retreat to the northeast and a gradual warming trend is expected at the end of the week and into the weekend.

