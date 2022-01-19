Expert Connections
Comanche Nation announces new vaccine requirements

Comanche Nation announces vaccine requirements to enter government buildings.
Comanche Nation announces vaccine requirements to enter government buildings.(KSWO)
By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. - Comanche Nation has issued a new vaccination policy for entering a Comanche Nation government owned building.

During their monthly CBC meeting, the board passed Resolution 150. This means as of Jan. 4th, visitors are not allowed to enter the buildings without vaccination verification.

Resolution 150 only covers the Comanche Nation government owned buildings and is not affiliated with the Lawton Indian Hospital and their services.

If someone is not vaccinated and needing those services the tribe provides, they will be sent to IHS to be seen by their doctors.

All other services will offer curbside assistance.

7News will hear from a Comanche Nation official in the upcoming week.

