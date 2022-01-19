COVID surge causes Cameron University to go virtual

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The university has recently seen a rise in COVID cases in the last week or two.

An official number is not known, but Vice President of Academic Affairs Ronna Vanderslice said they’ve been taking precautions leading up to the entire campus going virtual.

One being, they were already moving some classes to virtual depending on the number of positive cases since the semester began.

”So, our instructors and faculty had zoom links set up for all of their classes already,” Vanderslice said. “So, hope students will have easy access.”

The classes will remain like if they were in the classroom, at the same time and days scheduled just in the safeness of their homes for the next two weeks.

Unless they are needing access to wi-fi or devices, the Cameron library will remain open, where they have a safe way students can connect with their professors.

”We have a number of devices for check out,” Vanderslice said. “Including chrome books, web cams and we have places for students to zoom to their classes from there”

Vanderslice said professors, one being Professor of Psychology Shaun Calix, are not new to teaching through zoom, so they have been excellent when it comes to communicating and planning with the students.

”The most difficult transition for me is just not being able to see everybody’s face, and see how they are responding to to the material,” Calix said. “But, the discussion for the classes was just as good if not better. “

University officials = said they will continue to be in contact with the state health department, when it comes to numbers of cases, but they are hopeful this will reduce those numbers.

”With meetings and a lot of other things we do as a campus community, being in a virtual environment for the classes is not as big as a shock, culture or system shock to our faculty and to our students as it used to be,” Calix said.

Vanderslice said they plan to resume face-to-face learning on January 30th, at 8a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.