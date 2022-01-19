Expert Connections
Crime Stoppers tips led to 33 arrests in SWOK in 2021

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma have released arrest numbers for 2021.

According to Crime Stoppers officials, 33 people were arrested in 2021 as a result of tips they received.

They paid out $9,400 in rewards as a result, and said they received over 585 tips that were then forwarded to law enforcement agencies across southwest Oklahoma.

