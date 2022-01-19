Expert Connections
Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.

The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life.

Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.

The singer co-wrote the film.

"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about Daniel Radcliffe being casted to play him in an upcoming biopic.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.

It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

