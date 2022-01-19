Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Eisenhower High School students place in speech tournament, head to regionals

Eisenhower High School senior Seniya Kosaka and freshman Angela Huang place in the Crossings...
Eisenhower High School senior Seniya Kosaka and freshman Angela Huang place in the Crossings Christian School Tournament.(Lawton Public Schools)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton Public School students placed in the Crossings Christian School Tournament over the weekend.

Eisenhower High School senior Seniya Kosaka and freshman Angela Huang placed in the tournament on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Kosaka placed 1st with her speech “The Greatest News” and Huang placed 3rd with her speech “Beauty is Overrated.”

Both have qualified for Regionals in 6A Original Oratory.

The students have worked with Coach Hannah Mentel to write and memorize their own speeches and work on their presentation skills.

“This was the first time for them to compete and they were thankful for being able to experience an in-person tournament since many have gone virtual due to COVID,” Mentel said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comanche County Memorial Hospital requires COVID-19 vaccines for staff members.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reinstates COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Lawton Public Schools will host in-person classes
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been charged in connection to a chase and shooting in...
More charges filed in Comanche, Caddo county chase and shooting
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

The West Texas Rehab telethon is set for 7 to 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Jan....
West Texas Rehab annual telethon just days away
Crews were called out to a grass fire in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Fire contained in Jefferson County
Southwestern Oklahoma State University to host vaccine clinic
Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting