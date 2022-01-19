Eisenhower High School students place in speech tournament, head to regionals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton Public School students placed in the Crossings Christian School Tournament over the weekend.

Eisenhower High School senior Seniya Kosaka and freshman Angela Huang placed in the tournament on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Kosaka placed 1st with her speech “The Greatest News” and Huang placed 3rd with her speech “Beauty is Overrated.”

Both have qualified for Regionals in 6A Original Oratory.

The students have worked with Coach Hannah Mentel to write and memorize their own speeches and work on their presentation skills.

“This was the first time for them to compete and they were thankful for being able to experience an in-person tournament since many have gone virtual due to COVID,” Mentel said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.