Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her apartment.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - An Electra woman has been arrested after police reportedly found human remains in her apartment.

Susan Que Smith was arrested and jailed on charges of endangering a child and tampering with evidence on Tuesday.

Chief Terry Wooten of the Electra Police Department wrote that law enforcement was sent to Electra Village Apartments on Dec. 1 after a report of flies and a foul odor coming from a unit’s open window. Receiving no response after knocking on the door, officers entered the apartment and found a decomposing body in the hallway, according to the arrest affidavit.

Smith then reportedly arrived at the apartment with her young daughter and told officers that the body was her daughter’s father, Allen Wiest. She had allegedly lived with the decomposing body for three to four weeks without reporting the death because Smith didn’t want to be evicted; Wiest wasn’t supposed to be at the apartment.

The arrest affidavit stated that the apartment was “unlivable.” It said that in addition to the body, there were several open buckets of human waste that were being used as toilets due to not having water, as well as rotting food and trash littering the area.

Smith was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Jan. 18. Her bond has been set at $7,500.

