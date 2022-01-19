Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast | 1/19AM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Wednesday! Today’s cold front is knocking on our doorstep! Highs this afternoon will only rise into the 40s for many locations. It’ll feel slightly colder with northeast winds at 15 to 25mph. Wind chills will be closer to the 20s all afternoon. Anticipated wind gusts up to 40mph. There’s also a chance today for light rain/ drizzle.

A modified Arctic air mass will settle in on Thursday where dangerously low wind chills will start out in the single digits and low teens. Highs will struggle to make it above freezing with maximum wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s. There will be some mid-level moisture across western counties of Texoma where some light snow is possible along with flurries as far east as I-44. Snow accumulations will not have any impact on travel.

The modified Arctic air mass will begin to retreat to the northeast and a gradual warming trend is expected at the end of the week and into the weekend.

Have a good day!

-LW

