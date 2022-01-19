Former Grady County Jail officer pleads guilty in unreasonable force case

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - A former sergeant at the Grady County Jail has pleaded guilty to unreasonable force against an inmate.

Investigators said Johnnie Drewery was in charge of changing an inmate into a suicide smock and moving them into a holding cell on July 11, 2020. According to court documents, after he got the inmate into the holding cell, the inmate spit on him, so Drewery demanded for the door to be reopened and then punched and kneed the inmate, causing them to suffer a fractured rib.

“Law enforcement and corrections officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. “But when an officer betrays the badge and the public’s trust, as the defendant did here, they dishonor their profession and endanger the safety of their fellow officers. I commend the OKC FBI Field Office and the entire prosecution team for their diligent work on this case.”

The Oklahoma city FBI Field Office investigated the case, while the Assistant U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Oklahoma and Trial Attorney of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

Drewery faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing will be set by the court in approximately 90 days.

