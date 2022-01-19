Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fort Sill hosts change of responsibility ceremony

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held a change of responsibility ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

There is only one Chief Warrant Officer 5 of the Field Artillery, and CW5 Kenneth Pressley handed the reins over to CW5 Rolando Rios.

The CW5 is recognized as the technical expert in all phases of Field Artillery.

CW5 Rios said he was honored to take over the position.

“Brig. Gen. Preston, thank you for selecting me to become the CW5, I know I have large shoes to fill left by previous officers of the branch,” Rios said.

CW5 Pressley said his farewells at the event.

”When we got here in 2018, we were embraced by the Lawton Fort Sill Community. You welcomed us with open arms and I’ll never forget how you made us feel,” Pressley said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting
Comanche County Memorial Hospital requires COVID-19 vaccines for staff members.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reinstates COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Lawton Public Schools will host in-person classes
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been charged in connection to a chase and shooting in...
More charges filed in Comanche, Caddo county chase and shooting

Latest News

A new initiative to help with the teacher shortage in Oklahoma was announced on Tuesday by...
Teacher shortage help is on the way
A new initiative to help with the teacher shortage in Oklahoma was announced on Tuesday by...
Teacher shortage help is on the way
First Alert Weather 10 pm
7News First Alert Weather: Like clockwork winter bounces back to finish off the workweek
The university has recently seen a rise in COVID cases in the last week or two.
COVID surge causes Cameron University to go virtual