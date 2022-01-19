Fort Sill hosts change of responsibility ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held a change of responsibility ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

There is only one Chief Warrant Officer 5 of the Field Artillery, and CW5 Kenneth Pressley handed the reins over to CW5 Rolando Rios.

The CW5 is recognized as the technical expert in all phases of Field Artillery.

CW5 Rios said he was honored to take over the position.

“Brig. Gen. Preston, thank you for selecting me to become the CW5, I know I have large shoes to fill left by previous officers of the branch,” Rios said.

CW5 Pressley said his farewells at the event.

”When we got here in 2018, we were embraced by the Lawton Fort Sill Community. You welcomed us with open arms and I’ll never forget how you made us feel,” Pressley said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.