New technology to change utility billing in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is getting new technology to update utility billing in the city.

The City is implementing Tyler Technologies’ Munis Utility Billing CSS.

This is expected to be implemented March 21 and will change how people can receive and pay their utility bill.

With the new system, people will be able to access Munis Citizen Self Service portal where they will have 24/7 access to important information and methods for paying bills and fees over the internet.

Residents will be able to submit, track and receive responses for service requests online, access past and current utility bills and payment history and make payments online via credit card or eCheck.

They will also have real-time access to their meter readings, allowing them to view, monitor and track their water usage.

Those who are signed up for bank auto draft will have to sign in with the new system. Users will be able to sign-up for auto draft without sending a check to the Utility Services Division. Bills will still be mailed, but citizens will have an opt-out option.

Residents should also expecting billing cycles to be changed.

There will be an opportunity to register within the new program before it launches.

More information about when the program will be open for registration will be available soon. For questions, contact the City of Lawton’s Utility Services Division at 580-581-3308 or visit the City of Lawton’s website.

