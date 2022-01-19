Repairs on water main break at 67th in Lawton to continue through Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Contractors are working on a water main break that was first reported in Lawton Wednesday morning.

The 36-inch water main break has caused the northbound lanes of NW 67th Street between Cache Road and Quanah Parker Trailway to be closed until repairs are complete.

City officials said crews will continue working through Thursday.

Residents can expect diminished water pressure for the time being.

