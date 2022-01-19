Expert Connections
Repairs on water main break at 67th in Lawton to continue through Thursday

A water main break on 67th St. in Lawton was reported Wednesday morning.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Contractors are working on a water main break that was first reported in Lawton Wednesday morning.

The 36-inch water main break has caused the northbound lanes of NW 67th Street between Cache Road and Quanah Parker Trailway to be closed until repairs are complete.

City officials said crews will continue working through Thursday.

Residents can expect diminished water pressure for the time being.

