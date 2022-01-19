Single-vehicle crash on I-44 shuts down northbound lanes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A single-vehicle crash on I-44 prompted authorities to shut down northbound lanes Wednesday afternoon for a helicopter to land.

The helicopter was called in to take one woman to a hospital in Wichita Falls, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported between miles 27 and 28 on I-44 around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to our photographer on the scene, there appeared to be a truck that went off the roadway and rolled an undetermined amount of times.

Witnesses reported the truck had a blowout before it rolled.

Our photographer said traffic in the northbound lanes was backed up about a half a mile when the roadway was shut down.

