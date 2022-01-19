Strykers with lasers coming to Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials are addressing a Yahoo News report regarding laser weapons being delivered to Fort Sill.

The article states the first set of Stryker combat vehicles that will be equipped with 50-kilowatt laser weapons is set to be delivered to Fort Sill.

The lasers would be used to shoot down and threats.

Yahoo News reported the first prototype for the weapon was tested last year in New Mexico against drones and rockets as well as artillery and mortars, with testing continuing through early next month.

Defense officials told Yahoo some changes had been made to the weapons based on feedback after the first prototypes were tested.

Fort Sill Wednesday confirmed the laser weapons will be sent to them this year.

“The Army is on track to deliver its first combat-capable Direct Energy platoon that will address near-peer threats,” officials with the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office said. “The first set of Strykers, equipped with 50kW-class lasers, will be delivered to Fort Sill, Okla. in Fiscal Year 2022. DE Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense will protect Divisions and Brigade Combat Teams from UAS, rotary-wing aircraft, and rocket, artillery and mortar threats.”

