Teacher shortage help is on the way

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new initiative to help with the teacher shortage in Oklahoma was announced on Tuesday by Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma State Chamber President Chad Warmington.

This comes after many schools were forced to shut down or go virtual due to a high number of Covid cases amongst students and staff.

“Schools need to be open for in-person learning. Oklahoma students deserve that option,” Stitt said.

This new initiative is expected to help keep schools open for good.

It allows state agency employees to step in and substitute throughout Oklahoma, without risk to their state position, pay or benefits.

“They’ve answered the call and switched and moved to different state agencies where we needed help at that specific time. And right now that means stepping up to help our schools. So, I’m asking all state employees to see what they can do because in-person learning is so important for the future of that specific child and also for the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt added.

It’s expected to start being implemented on Wednesday and will tie right into the new Guest Educator Program.

“Our immediate goal with the Guest Educator Program is to make businesses aware of the role that they can play, and ensure that students are able to continue learning in their classrooms, and to help them understand the relatively simple process that’s there to make themselves available to their school districts. We believe it’s good for the community, it’s good for the kids, and it’s definitely good for business,” Warmington said.

Walters Public Schools was one of the many schools in the area to cut off in-person learning for a few days last week.

Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon said it’s difficult to find replacements for teachers when so many are out sick.

“A lot of subs are going to be reluctant to come in if we happen to be facing an issue with Covid during that week because they don’t want to be exposed to that situation. That adds another factor to it, and it’s stressful because the decision we make up here we’re wanting to make the best decision for the kids and their education, and when you don’t have the available people to do it. You know you’re not able to put the best product out there that you would like to,” Dedmon said.

Dedmon hopes Stitt’s and Warmington’s plans will help schools stay open through the remainder of the semester.

“We do not like to go virtual. Traditional in-person education is the best route to go, and we want our kids here. We things it’s best for their education, it’s also best for their mental health and in some factors from a nutritional value this is the best meal they get in a day so we want them to be here,” Dedmon said.

