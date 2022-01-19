Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Teacher shortage help is on the way

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new initiative to help with the teacher shortage in Oklahoma was announced on Tuesday by Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma State Chamber President Chad Warmington.

This comes after many schools were forced to shut down or go virtual due to a high number of Covid cases amongst students and staff.

“Schools need to be open for in-person learning. Oklahoma students deserve that option,” Stitt said.

This new initiative is expected to help keep schools open for good.

It allows state agency employees to step in and substitute throughout Oklahoma, without risk to their state position, pay or benefits.

“They’ve answered the call and switched and moved to different state agencies where we needed help at that specific time. And right now that means stepping up to help our schools. So, I’m asking all state employees to see what they can do because in-person learning is so important for the future of that specific child and also for the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt added.

It’s expected to start being implemented on Wednesday and will tie right into the new Guest Educator Program.

“Our immediate goal with the Guest Educator Program is to make businesses aware of the role that they can play, and ensure that students are able to continue learning in their classrooms, and to help them understand the relatively simple process that’s there to make themselves available to their school districts. We believe it’s good for the community, it’s good for the kids, and it’s definitely good for business,” Warmington said.

Walters Public Schools was one of the many schools in the area to cut off in-person learning for a few days last week.

Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon said it’s difficult to find replacements for teachers when so many are out sick.

“A lot of subs are going to be reluctant to come in if we happen to be facing an issue with Covid during that week because they don’t want to be exposed to that situation. That adds another factor to it, and it’s stressful because the decision we make up here we’re wanting to make the best decision for the kids and their education, and when you don’t have the available people to do it. You know you’re not able to put the best product out there that you would like to,” Dedmon said.

Dedmon hopes Stitt’s and Warmington’s plans will help schools stay open through the remainder of the semester.

“We do not like to go virtual. Traditional in-person education is the best route to go, and we want our kids here. We things it’s best for their education, it’s also best for their mental health and in some factors from a nutritional value this is the best meal they get in a day so we want them to be here,” Dedmon said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting
Comanche County Memorial Hospital requires COVID-19 vaccines for staff members.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reinstates COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Lawton Public Schools will host in-person classes
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been charged in connection to a chase and shooting in...
More charges filed in Comanche, Caddo county chase and shooting

Latest News

A new initiative to help with the teacher shortage in Oklahoma was announced on Tuesday by...
Teacher shortage help is on the way
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Like clockwork winter bounces back to finish off the workweek
The university has recently seen a rise in COVID cases in the last week or two.
COVID surge causes Cameron University to go virtual
Eisenhower High School senior Seniya Kosaka and freshman Angela Huang place in the Crossings...
Eisenhower High School students place in speech tournament, head to regionals