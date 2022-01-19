Tourism brought $7.1B to Oklahoma in 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s travel and tourism industry brought $7.1 billion dollars to the state in 2020.

According to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the number of visitors to the state dropped 17% from the previous year, but that can at least be partially contributed to the pandemic. While Oklahoma saw that drop, the numbers for national travel dropped 34% that year.

The state’s tourism and recreation department said the average amount of money spent by visitors to the state also went up in 2020, from $343 a night in 2019 to $434 a night in 2020.

They said 13% of travelers came to the state in 2020 for outdoor recreation compared to just 5% in 2019, with Oklahoma State Parks seeing record highs in visitation.

“Those of us who live here have always known how incredible the Oklahoma outdoors are,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also the state’s Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. “During a time when many felt safer outside, many out-of-state travelers also got a chance to experience that beauty — fishing our lakes, hiking our trails and scaling our summits.”

