Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tourism brought $7.1B to Oklahoma in 2020

According to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the number of visitors to the...
According to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the number of visitors to the state dropped 17% from 2019 to 2020.(Travel OK)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s travel and tourism industry brought $7.1 billion dollars to the state in 2020.

According to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the number of visitors to the state dropped 17% from the previous year, but that can at least be partially contributed to the pandemic. While Oklahoma saw that drop, the numbers for national travel dropped 34% that year.

The state’s tourism and recreation department said the average amount of money spent by visitors to the state also went up in 2020, from $343 a night in 2019 to $434 a night in 2020.

They said 13% of travelers came to the state in 2020 for outdoor recreation compared to just 5% in 2019, with Oklahoma State Parks seeing record highs in visitation.

“Those of us who live here have always known how incredible the Oklahoma outdoors are,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also the state’s Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. “During a time when many felt safer outside, many out-of-state travelers also got a chance to experience that beauty — fishing our lakes, hiking our trails and scaling our summits.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting
Comanche County Memorial Hospital requires COVID-19 vaccines for staff members.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reinstates COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been charged in connection to a chase and shooting in...
More charges filed in Comanche, Caddo county chase and shooting
David Vanduyn
Mental health evaluation ordered for Lawton murder suspect
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, January 19th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: January 19th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, January 19th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: January 19th
Much cooler this afternoon and windy too!
First Alert Forecast | 1/19AM
Fort Sill hosts change of responsibility ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 5 of the Field...
Fort Sill hosts change of responsibility ceremony