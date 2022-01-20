13K Coronavirus new cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 13,406 new Coronavirus cases Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 866,403.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 11,533.

According to OSDH, there are currently 115,704 active cases of the virus statewide.

No new deaths from the virus were reported Thursday.

