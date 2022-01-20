Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Dangerous wind chills and flurries possible tomorrow

Another blast of Arctic air in the forecast for middle of next week
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy and frigid with overnight lows falling into the teens. A brisk north wind will continue at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts.

Dangerously low wind chills in the single digits and low teens are expected for the Thursday morning commute. Dress in multiple layers and protect exposed skin to prevent frost bite or hypothermia from setting in. An upper-level wave will move into the Southern Plains bringing the opportunity for light snow from a Childress-Altus-Elk City line with flurries as far east at I-44. Slick spots will likely develop in the areas that receive minor snow accumulations. As the Arctic air mass settles in, temperatures will struggle to get above freezing during the afternoon. Maximum wind chills will range from the upper teens to low 20s.

The Arctic air mass retreats to the northeast and temperatures with a gradual warming trend into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday and Monday before another strong cold front ushers in Arctic air once again by the middle of next week. Behind the front there could be enough available moisture for pockets of cold front and we are monitoring the potential for any winter weather.

