Apache Casino and Hotel announces concert series

LAWTON, Okla. - Event Center Manager at Apache Casino and Hotel Lee Bayless discussed their new concert series.

The series kicks off with Lorrie Morgan’s concert on Feb. 4.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Then country star Joe Nichols takes the stage on March 4.

Following that is a list of entertainment, including Saturday Night Live comedian Jon Lovitz, a circus and The Oak Ridge Boys.

More information can be found on the Apache Casino and Hotel website.

