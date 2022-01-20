Apache Casino and Hotel announces concert series
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. - Event Center Manager at Apache Casino and Hotel Lee Bayless discussed their new concert series.
The series kicks off with Lorrie Morgan’s concert on Feb. 4.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Then country star Joe Nichols takes the stage on March 4.
Following that is a list of entertainment, including Saturday Night Live comedian Jon Lovitz, a circus and The Oak Ridge Boys.
More information can be found on the Apache Casino and Hotel website.
