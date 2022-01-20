Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Apache Casino and Hotel announces concert series

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. - Event Center Manager at Apache Casino and Hotel Lee Bayless discussed their new concert series.

The series kicks off with Lorrie Morgan’s concert on Feb. 4.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Then country star Joe Nichols takes the stage on March 4.

Following that is a list of entertainment, including Saturday Night Live comedian Jon Lovitz, a circus and The Oak Ridge Boys.

More information can be found on the Apache Casino and Hotel website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
Comanche Nation announces vaccine requirements to enter government buildings.
Comanche Nation announces new vaccine requirements
Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting
A crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-44 in Comanche County Wednesday afternoon.
Single-vehicle crash on I-44 shuts down northbound lanes
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

Lawmakers propose bill for veterans to receive tax exempt retirement benefits
One person is injured after wreck on 10th and Washington in Lawton.
One person injured after wreck in Lawton
Officials said high school students will shift to virtual learning Friday, with their virtual...
High schools in Lawton to go virtual to end week
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a fire in Stephens County.
Authorities looking for man after fire in Stephens County