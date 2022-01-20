Authorities looking for man after fire in Stephens County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a fire that broke out Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 4 Mile Road and Highway 7 around 10:30 Thursday.

According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney, authorities are looking for a white heavyset man with a long beard last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket driving a 2009 Chevy Tahoe with an Oklahoma tag of KCK586.

Sheriff McKinney said a witness saw the man possibly starting the fire on Highway 7. He said the man is a person of interest and law enforcement want to talk with him.

