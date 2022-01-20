Blood drive set for Saturday in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A blood drive is set to take place this weekend in Duncan.

It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at Faith Church in Duncan at 1404 W Main Street.

You can schedule an appointment by calling Ray Christian at 580-736-2576, though walk-ins are welcome.

Donors will receive their choice of a long sleeve t-shirt, and COVID-19 antibody testing will be available.

