Cache Public Schools works to pass school bond

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache Public Schools is hoping to pass a 13-year school bond next month to help make some needed upgrades in the district.

The bond has two propositions.

One is for $1 million to help with transportation.

The other is little over $35 million to help build a new field house and expand the districts middle school.

The transportation proposition will simply allow the district to replace schools buses every two to three years as needed to keep them up to date.

The middle school expansion will give student more space as it’s one of the oldest buildings in the district and class sizes have tripled since the building was first built.

“If this proposition is passed that will allow us to add on to that building and give us a commons area where our kids can meet together and have something similar to what we have at the high school,” Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance said. “It just gives us more space for passing time. It also adds a brand new library, and also a seminar room similar to the high school.”

Hance is really looking forward to having a new field house since the current one is out dated and to small to accommodate everything the field house is used for.

“Currently, we have junior and high school athletics up there such as soccer, female and male cross country, track. Right now, there’s just not enough space. We have a lot of kids in a lot of different programs like our eighth grade boys have to share a locker room with the soccer girls. When the off season soccer girls are dressing there at the end of the day, all those eighth grade boys who play soccer are coming in, so hopefully we have to make sure the girls are cleared out before the boys enter,” Hance said.

If the proposition passes the district will no longer have that issue as there will be enough locker rooms and space for all sports.

The bond will tax property owners an additional 6.9 percent, meaning they will pay an extra $6.96 cent for every $100.

“This will go on the tax rolls on 2023, but the amount you will pay in 2023 is less than what you paid in 2019 and 2020 and about the same of what you paid in 2021,” Hance said.

If community voters decide they want to move forward with the bond, the district will start receiving money around July and August to get the ball rolling.

“Once we receive the money from the bond issue that’s when we started construction. So, we would probably see a year, year in a half with those construction projects going on. Hopefully we will be in them in 2024 or 2025 at the latest,” Hance said.

Cache community members will be able to vote for the bond on February 8.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.