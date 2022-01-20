City of Lawton will meet to discuss redistricting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials will meet to discuss redistricting the city.

The Lawton Redistricting Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Lawton City Hall.

During the meeting, the commission will consider the proposed ward map.

The agenda will be posted later on at the City of Lawton’s website.

Questions can be directed to the City of Lawton’s Planning Department at 580-581-3375.

