First Alert Forecast | 1/20AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To put it simple, it’s cold out there Texoma! Cold temperatures and strong north winds are making windchill values this morning in the single digits for many locations! It’ll be cold and cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures only reaching the low 30s for many locations. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the 30s will keep feels-like temperatures closer to the 20s. With that being said, dress in multiple layers and protect exposed skin to prevent frost bite or hypothermia from setting in! The gloves, hats and scarfs will be your best friend today. As a disturbance passes by, this will lead to an opportunity for hit or miss snow flurries across most of Texoma today. With that being said, some locations towards the northwest could receive minor snow accumulations. Accumulations mainly focused near Childress, Altus, Elk City.

Skies will clear tonight allowing for temperatures to tank into the single digits by sunrise tomorrow. Thankfully winds will die down late this afternoon so windchill values will be close to the air temperature. After a cold start to your Friday morning, high temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph with mostly sunny skies.

By Saturday, temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. South to north winds will be light at 5 to 15mph. Sunday will be similar but warmer! Highs for the second half of the weekend will rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. Look for mostly sunny skies and west to north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Our next chance for precipitation (thankfully not frozen) will arrive Monday! A disturbance will pass by bringing the chance for light rain showers. Areas who have a better chance of seeing precipitation remain southeast. Monday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 60 degrees. Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Another decent cold front will move in Monday night bringing with it another blast of cold air. High temperatures by mid-next week look to fall into the low to mid 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, models are hinting at another system moving in which may bring some light snow to the area. Something we’ll continue to watch!

Stay warm! -LW

