Heart and Soul Pet Rescue finds foster homes for nine abandoned puppies in Comanche County

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fletcher animal rescue is busy finding homes for nine puppies after a couple abandoned them in a rural area of Comanche County.

On Sunday evening, a witness watched a couple dump nine Labradors near Lake Ellsworth.

That anonymous person followed the vehicle and called authorities.

Elgin Animal Control then asked Heart and Soul Pet Rescue, Inc. based in Fletcher to help find foster homes for the dogs.

Founder of Heart and Soul Pet Rescue, Inc. Connie Finch said they jumped into action immediately.

“They are beautiful little boys and girls,” Finch said. “There was no reason for dumping those dogs. Where they dumped them, it was getting dark. It was ice cold outside. They would have died in the freezing weather or been killed by coyotes.”

Finch recognized the puppies. The owner made a Facebook post, trying to sell them.

Finch and the woman even had a conversation via Messenger.

The woman asked if Heart and Soul Pet Rescue, Inc. could take the puppies, but Finch told her the rescue was full.

According to Finch, the biggest issue is people not spaying and neutering pets.

“It costs you $100, $150 if you go to the normal vet,” Finch said. “Call around, get the information. Killing or basically killing nine puppies because you don’t want to get the parents fixed, I’m sorry, this is not acceptable.”

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said with so many animal shelters and rescues in the area, there’s no reason to dump dogs.

“What people don’t understand is when you dump these animals, number one, it’s a pretty sorry person that dumps a puppy or a dog out because they leave them with nothing,” Stradley said. “We’ve had them leave them with a bag of feed, laying there beside them.”

According to Stradley, it’s under investigation, and charges could be filed for animal abandonment or cruelty against the people who left the dogs on a county road.

“We ask if you’re thinking about doing that, contact somebody and get somebody to take your dogs or your cat,” Stradley said. “Don’t dump them out here because if we find out who you are, we’re going to come and have a few words with you and you may wind up going to jail.”

The rescue needs donations including medium sized dog beds, puppy food, small Kong toys and large puppy pads for potty training.

You can leave items with Happy Hollow Animal Hospital in Elgin, and they’ll get donations to the rescue.

Beaux, the puppy you saw in the story, is already promised to a home, but you’ll be able to find out when the other eight are ready to be adopted by checking Heart and Soul Pet Rescue Inc.’s Facebook page.

You can also send a monetary donation via PayPal to heartandsoulpetrescue@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.