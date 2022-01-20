High schools in Lawton to go virtual to end week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three high schools in Lawton will go virtual Friday.

According to Lawton Public Schools, the decision was made due to the amount of staff that will be out for student events and activities along with staff absences due to illnesses.

Officials said high school students will shift to virtual learning Friday, with their virtual classes on their hourly schedule.

In-person learning for the high schools will start back Monday, Jan. 24.

Great Plains Technology Center students will still be picked up from their site and transported.

High school students who need to pick up a meal can get a “grab and go” breakfast and lunch from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the middle schools.

Staff at high schools will still report to their buildings for their normal work day Friday.

