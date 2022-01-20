Job fair set for Friday in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A job fair is set to take place in Duncan Friday.

The fair will give people an opportunity to visit with Stephens County employers.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Simmons center.

During the event, job seekers can speak directly with employers about available jobs and fill out applications. Some companies are even planning to interview, hire on site, and offer signing bonuses.

Companies planning to attend include Halliburton and Duncan Regional Hospital.

For more information visit ok-duncan.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.