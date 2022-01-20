Lawmakers propose bill for veterans to receive tax exempt retirement benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Three Oklahoma lawmakers have filed legislation to give Oklahoma veterans a full tax exemption on retirement benefits they receive due to their service in the military.

Representatives Kevin McDugle, Tammy Townley and Robert Manger filed House Bill 3693, which would maintain the current 75% exemption through the end of this year. Then, at the beginning of 2023, they would receive a 100% tax exemption on their retirement benefits.

“Oklahoma is special to military members serving within our many installations across the state, and all will tell you how we treat our military is unparalleled to any other state,” Rep. Tammy Townley of Ardmore said. “Regardless of where they end their military service, we want them to return here and retire here. Transitioning into civilian life in Oklahoma offers them a way to utilize their experience and help us grow our aerospace and defense industry. This bill will continue our efforts to show them our appreciation for their service.”

The next legislative session begins Feb. 7.

