Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawmakers propose bill for veterans to receive tax exempt retirement benefits

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Three Oklahoma lawmakers have filed legislation to give Oklahoma veterans a full tax exemption on retirement benefits they receive due to their service in the military.

Representatives Kevin McDugle, Tammy Townley and Robert Manger filed House Bill 3693, which would maintain the current 75% exemption through the end of this year. Then, at the beginning of 2023, they would receive a 100% tax exemption on their retirement benefits.

“Oklahoma is special to military members serving within our many installations across the state, and all will tell you how we treat our military is unparalleled to any other state,” Rep. Tammy Townley of Ardmore said. “Regardless of where they end their military service, we want them to return here and retire here. Transitioning into civilian life in Oklahoma offers them a way to utilize their experience and help us grow our aerospace and defense industry. This bill will continue our efforts to show them our appreciation for their service.”

The next legislative session begins Feb. 7.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
Comanche Nation announces vaccine requirements to enter government buildings.
Comanche Nation announces new vaccine requirements
Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting
A crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-44 in Comanche County Wednesday afternoon.
Single-vehicle crash on I-44 shuts down northbound lanes
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

One person is injured after wreck on 10th and Washington in Lawton.
One person injured after wreck in Lawton
Officials said high school students will shift to virtual learning Friday, with their virtual...
High schools in Lawton to go virtual to end week
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a fire in Stephens County.
Authorities looking for man after fire in Stephens County
Unemployment numbers up again in Oklahoma