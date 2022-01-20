Expert Connections
Lawton City Council selects Warren as Mayor Pro Tem

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has a new Mayor Pro Tem in case of the Mayor’s absence.

At a City Council meeting last week, members voted to elect Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren for the position.

The group selects a new Mayor Pro Tem at the beginning of each year when new council members are seated.

Warren is serving his fifth term on council and says this isn’t the first time he’s served as Mayor Pro Tem.

“I appreciate the confidence they’ve shown by voting me into that position. I’ve done it before. I had the opportunity to do it under Mayor Purcell and I enjoyed it. I just look for any way that I can serve,” Warren said.

Warren replaces Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk as the Mayor Pro Tem.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

